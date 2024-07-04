‘Expedite work on desilting Tung Dhab drain’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 3

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal reviewed the progress of desilting Tung Dhab drain near the Verka milk plant here on Wednesday and instructed the officials to expedite the work as the monsoon seasons has set in. Dhaliwal said the MC is already busy in work and would complete the job within the next few days.

The minister said after the completion of the work of desilting near the Verka milk plant, a portion of the drain near the Fatehgarh Churrian road would also be cleaned. Dhaliwal expressed satisfaction over the ongoing desilting work which had started 15 days ago.

The minister said Tung Dhab area would be cleared of all garbage heaps and hygiene-related issues resolved. “The government plans to cover the drain after cleaning it so that a cycle track and a green belt are constructed over it. It would help those who do not find enough space in the city for jogging or an exercise session,” he added.

At the same time, the AAP leader took the opportunity to criticise opposition political parties as he stated that the previous governments had failed to get the drain cleaned even as it posed serious health hazards to the residents.

MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh, Additional Commissioner Surinder Singh, senior officials of MC and leaders of AAP were also present on the occasion.

