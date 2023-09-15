 Expedite work on three more SoEs, Bains tells edu officials : The Tribune India

Expedite work on three more SoEs, Bains tells edu officials

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, September 14

A day after inaugurating the School of Eminence (SoE), Chheharta, as the first such transformed school, Education Minister Harjot Bains today conducted a series

of meetings with school heads, principals of other three schools, that are to be developed as Schools of Eminence. Considering SoE, Chheharta, as model, Principals of SoE Town Hall,

Jandiala Guru, and Mall Road, along with the

officials of Education Department and administration were briefed on the infrastructural and other upgrades done under Phase II and Phase III of the project.

Bains addressed the objectives of the SoEs and directed the officials to ensure that development works are completed within the stipulated time frame. Currently, the civil and repair works are being carried out in SoEs at Jandiala Guru, Town Hall and Mall Road under Phase I and Phase II. According to officials, these three SoEs in Amritsar will be developed at the cost of Rs 10 crore. Each school has a student strength of more than 2,500. The school at Mall Road has previously also been under spotlight when 10 of its students (all girls) were part of the 75 students from across the country, to build components for ISRO’s satellite programme.

Vikas Kumar, Principal, SoE, Town Hall, said the Education Minister had directed the officials to oversee the development requirements while teachers and school heads will only focus on teaching. “The highlight of the meetings remained that the focus must on relieving teachers from administrative duties or hassles for the ongoing project, so that teaching is not compromised in schools. Usually, principals have to run around for getting grants, approvals for development, compromising the attention on classroom teaching or related works,” he said.

Proposed with “zero vacancies”, the Schools of Eminence will also complete recruitments for teaching, non-teaching posts. “Currently, our school is conducting recruitments for teaching and non-teaching faculty, undergoing building and civil works and soon work on installing routers for Wi-Fi will be completed on campus. SoEs would have 100 per cent teaching strength,” he said.

Mall road and Town hall schools are also building dining halls for mid-day meal dining for children, smart play grounds, modular science and computer labs among other upgrades.

