Campus notes

Experiential learning Programme

Experiential learning Programme

Students of Spring Dale School attend the Experiential Learning Programme in Amritsar. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Spring Dale School hosted one month long experiential learning programme for its students at historic Pul Moran. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma explained that the multi-dimensional activities were planned to fulfil the much needed outdoor educational experience which the students had missed due to the pandemic restrictions. The activities included the favourite programme of the students known as ‘personality development camp’ combined with heritage education, environment education, sports, talent hunt, visual and performing art activities and a lot more. The school is celebrating its 40th year; therefore it was just befitting to revisit some of the most meaningful and unique school programmes which are hallmarks of Spring Dale Senior School. The students visit the monument as part of their heritage education and make projects on the past and future of the site. The students explored the possibilities to connect the nearby village community. The programme included fun and adventure activities like races, tug-of-war, dog and the bone, various obstacles, and climbing.

Bhagat Singh remembered

Bhavans SL Public School organised various activities to pay tributes to the son of soil Bhagat Singh, who sacrificed his life at a very tender age for freedom movement. An inspirational talk for the students from Classes VI to X was delivered by Prof Dr Harish Sharma GNDU and Prof SN Joshi Sectarary, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Prof Dr Harish Sharma addressed students and emphasized on why is Bhagat Singh called Shaheed-e-Azam. He further informed students about the family background of Bhagat Singh. Prof SN Joshi underlined in his speech about the sacrifices of Shaheed Bhagat Singh towards the nation and laid stress upon conducting various activities in the classes for better learning. Students from Class II to VI participated in different activities like watching light and sound programme prepared by bhavans, storytelling by teachers, special assemblies with enactment of different patriotic characters and poster making. Slogans of Inquilab Zindabad were raised by students with full zeal and enthusiasm. Animated movie Shaheed-e-Azam was watched by children in Hari Har Hall.

GNDU Inter-College Championships

BBK DAV College for Women, recently won three GNDU Inter-College Championships, namely, Canoeing, Kayaking and Rowing, held at Hardosharan Dhar Kalan, Pathankot, from Feb 22 to Feb 23, 2022. The College team put up a splendid show and defeated GNDU Campus Amritsar, HMV College, Jalandhar and SDM college, Dinanagar. Vindhya Sankth won two gold medals in Rowing at two events, Single Scull and Double Scull. Jyoti Khushwaha won a gold medal in Double Scull, Kajal and Kanwar Ritika won one gold medal each in Coxless Pair and one silver medal in Coxless Four. Sharanpreet Kaur and Gagandeep won one silver medal each in Coxless Four. Komal Bisht won three gold medals and one silver medal in kayaking events in K1 500 mtr, K1 200 m, K2 500 m and K4 500m. Manpreet Kaur won one gold and one silver medal in kayaking event in K2 500 m and K4 500 m. Jobanpreet Kaur and Simrandeep Kaur won silver medal in K4 500 m. Kavita won two gold medals in canoeing events in C1 200 m and C2 500 m. Sumedha Singh won a gold medal in C2 500 m. Vindhya Sankth has participated in Rowing Asia/Oceania Continental Olympic and Paralympic, Anupama won a gold medal in Asian Canoe Sprint championship and Anusha Prasad won a silver medal in Open International Canoe Sprint Competition.

Seminar on World Water Day

Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar of DAV College addressed a seminar to mark World Water Day. The seminar was organised under the leadership of NCC Air Wing 2PB Air Squadron Squadron. Dr Rajesh said that day by day the water level of the land is deteriorating, for which many areas have to bear the cost. Commanding Officer Sumit Malhotra appealed to the cadets to use water as per the requirement. “ Do not leave the tap open, at least use water for cleaning and other works. He said that if we keep flowing water like this, then the coming generations can even fight for water,” was the advice given to students. The cadets also gave the message of water conservation by making beautiful posters and slogans.

Session on Enhancing Employability

Keeping in view the current job scenarios and present competition, a five day long workshop on “Enhancing Employability Attributes” was held at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET), in association with IBT, Amritsar. Dr Manju Bala, Director, KCET said such workshops are must in today’s competitive era as these workshops focus on the overall skills and aptitude development of the students which is required in various exams and interviews in both public and private sectors.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Actor Muneeb Butt called 'chamcha Pakistani star' after he books entire theatre for wife to watch Alia Bhatt's Gangubai in Dubai

2
Nation

4 IAF officials under lens over missile 'misfire'

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Rs 1 lakh crore aid for reviving growth

4
Nation

Pathak, Chadha, Harbhajan Singh among 5 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

5
World

Amid eastern Ladakh row, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arrives in India on unannounced visit

6
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

8
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma disrupts Virat’s efforts to fix a common problem that we face in our households. Watch

9
Punjab

PM Modi meets eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals

10
J & K

J&K Pandits move Supreme Court over 'genocide'

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Current situation a work in progress, at slower pace than desirable; discussions aimed at expediting process: Jaishankar

Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety

Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...

Calcutta High court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Tweets to this effect

Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy

Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy

The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Phone call made from PMO to state election commissioner to defer MCD polls, claims Kejriwal

Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs seeking movie be made tax-free

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third