Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Spring Dale School hosted one month long experiential learning programme for its students at historic Pul Moran. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma explained that the multi-dimensional activities were planned to fulfil the much needed outdoor educational experience which the students had missed due to the pandemic restrictions. The activities included the favourite programme of the students known as ‘personality development camp’ combined with heritage education, environment education, sports, talent hunt, visual and performing art activities and a lot more. The school is celebrating its 40th year; therefore it was just befitting to revisit some of the most meaningful and unique school programmes which are hallmarks of Spring Dale Senior School. The students visit the monument as part of their heritage education and make projects on the past and future of the site. The students explored the possibilities to connect the nearby village community. The programme included fun and adventure activities like races, tug-of-war, dog and the bone, various obstacles, and climbing.

Bhagat Singh remembered

Bhavans SL Public School organised various activities to pay tributes to the son of soil Bhagat Singh, who sacrificed his life at a very tender age for freedom movement. An inspirational talk for the students from Classes VI to X was delivered by Prof Dr Harish Sharma GNDU and Prof SN Joshi Sectarary, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Prof Dr Harish Sharma addressed students and emphasized on why is Bhagat Singh called Shaheed-e-Azam. He further informed students about the family background of Bhagat Singh. Prof SN Joshi underlined in his speech about the sacrifices of Shaheed Bhagat Singh towards the nation and laid stress upon conducting various activities in the classes for better learning. Students from Class II to VI participated in different activities like watching light and sound programme prepared by bhavans, storytelling by teachers, special assemblies with enactment of different patriotic characters and poster making. Slogans of Inquilab Zindabad were raised by students with full zeal and enthusiasm. Animated movie Shaheed-e-Azam was watched by children in Hari Har Hall.

GNDU Inter-College Championships

BBK DAV College for Women, recently won three GNDU Inter-College Championships, namely, Canoeing, Kayaking and Rowing, held at Hardosharan Dhar Kalan, Pathankot, from Feb 22 to Feb 23, 2022. The College team put up a splendid show and defeated GNDU Campus Amritsar, HMV College, Jalandhar and SDM college, Dinanagar. Vindhya Sankth won two gold medals in Rowing at two events, Single Scull and Double Scull. Jyoti Khushwaha won a gold medal in Double Scull, Kajal and Kanwar Ritika won one gold medal each in Coxless Pair and one silver medal in Coxless Four. Sharanpreet Kaur and Gagandeep won one silver medal each in Coxless Four. Komal Bisht won three gold medals and one silver medal in kayaking events in K1 500 mtr, K1 200 m, K2 500 m and K4 500m. Manpreet Kaur won one gold and one silver medal in kayaking event in K2 500 m and K4 500 m. Jobanpreet Kaur and Simrandeep Kaur won silver medal in K4 500 m. Kavita won two gold medals in canoeing events in C1 200 m and C2 500 m. Sumedha Singh won a gold medal in C2 500 m. Vindhya Sankth has participated in Rowing Asia/Oceania Continental Olympic and Paralympic, Anupama won a gold medal in Asian Canoe Sprint championship and Anusha Prasad won a silver medal in Open International Canoe Sprint Competition.

Seminar on World Water Day

Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar of DAV College addressed a seminar to mark World Water Day. The seminar was organised under the leadership of NCC Air Wing 2PB Air Squadron Squadron. Dr Rajesh said that day by day the water level of the land is deteriorating, for which many areas have to bear the cost. Commanding Officer Sumit Malhotra appealed to the cadets to use water as per the requirement. “ Do not leave the tap open, at least use water for cleaning and other works. He said that if we keep flowing water like this, then the coming generations can even fight for water,” was the advice given to students. The cadets also gave the message of water conservation by making beautiful posters and slogans.

Session on Enhancing Employability

Keeping in view the current job scenarios and present competition, a five day long workshop on “Enhancing Employability Attributes” was held at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET), in association with IBT, Amritsar. Dr Manju Bala, Director, KCET said such workshops are must in today’s competitive era as these workshops focus on the overall skills and aptitude development of the students which is required in various exams and interviews in both public and private sectors.