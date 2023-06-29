Expert advice for UPSC aspirants

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 28

Retired IAS officer Karanbir Singh Sidhu delivered his special lecture on the inaugural day of the new session to the candidates having coaching for the UPSC exam at Nishan-E-Sikhi Centre for Civil Services, Khadoor Sahib, on Wednesday.

The coaching was being arranged by the Kar Sewa sect, Khadoor Sahib, being run by Sewa Singh Baba, international environmentalist. Karanbir Singh in his lecture said concentration and hard work was key behind success in a competitive exam.

The session was started with religious tradition and path of Sukhmani Sahib was performed on the occasion. Karanbir Singh interacted with the candidates to observe their psyche. He also shared his experiences while performing duties as an IAS officer. He talked in detail to choose subjects for the IAS exam to be successful and then to achieve their target. He spoke of the doubts developed in the minds of the candidates also.

He shared tips for exam success. Karnail Singh, retired IRS, director of the Nishan-E-Sikhi Centre for Civil Services, Khadoor Sahib, Avtar Singh Bajwa, secretary of the centre, Waryam Singh, Principal, Harnandan Singh, Baldev Singh too addressed the candidates.