Experts at GNDU aim to translate 50K tech terms of engineering into Punjabi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

Prof Sarabjot Singh, Dean, Academic Affairs, inaugurated a five-day workshop on “Technical Vocabulary of Engineering Subject in Punjabi Language” at Guru Nanak Dev University here on Thursday.

He said today’s workshop was an important step towards the efforts being made by the university for the systematic development of the Punjabi language. He said through this workshop for the first time, experts of the Punjabi language are making successful efforts to teach technical subjects like science in Punjabi instead of English.

“In many countries of the world like Japan, China, Russia and France, subjects like science are taught in the languages of their respective countries. Education of every student can be done in the mother tongue only because every student can easily absorb the knowledge of any field in the mother tongue. I congratulate the organisers for this historic work,” he said.

The workshop is being jointly conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University and the Science and Technical Vocabulary Commission (Ministry of Education, Government of India), New Delhi, under the patronage of Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu. Workshop coordinator Dr Manjinder Singh, Head, School of Punjabi Studies, chief guest Prof Sarabjot Singh, Managing Officers, Ministry of Education, Government of India, Ashok Silvatak (Assistant Director, Science and Technical Vocabulary Commission), Shailend Singh (Scientific Officer, Science and Technical Vocabulary Commission) are the panel of experts working on the translation.

This is the second workshop organized by the Commission for Science and Technical Vocabulary (Ministry of Education, Government of India), New Delhi, at Guru Nanak Dev University. Dr Manjinder Singh said the work of technical terminology done by Guru Nanak Dev University was found to be authentic.

“Punjabi was one of the seven regional languages, which was given priority by the Government of India for this purpose. We have set a target of translating more than 50,000 technical terms related to engineering into Punjabi,” he said.

Ashok Silvatak said this was the fourth workshop to develop technical vocabulary. He said Punjabi and Urdu were among the regional languages in which the vocabulary was being developed.

“The aim of the commission was to make the next books of the syllabus available in the regional language. The vocabulary related to science has already been translated into the regional language, but the technical vocabulary related to the subject of engineering is being prepared for the first time,” informed Silvatak.

‘Workshop a step towards dev of Punjabi’

Prof Sarabjot Singh, Dean, Academic Affairs, said the workshop on ‘Technical Vocabulary of Engineering Subject in Punjabi Language’ was an important step towards the efforts being made by the university for the systematic development of the Punjabi language. He said through the workshop for the first time, experts of the Punjabi language are making successful efforts to teach technical subjects like science in Punjabi instead of English.