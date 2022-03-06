Experts bat for keeping lungs healthy post-Covid recovery

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 5

As a part of an initiative of providing advanced treatment to people across the country, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital conducted an event in city on Saturday.

Dr MS Kanwar, Senior Consultant and Advisor Department of Pulmonology addressed the complexities of lung diseases along with the advanced treatment modalities available in India.

He said, “The lung transplant is not just a surgery but a process starting with extensive pre-lung transplant work up and optimal stabilisation of the patients of end-stage lung diseases like IPF, COPD, emphysema, Covid fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension and many others”.

It also involves lung and general rehabilitation, optimal oxygen therapy and positive pressure ventilation, ECMO etc, he said. “Lung transplant surgery is complex and so is the immediate and long term post-operative care,” he added.

According to Dr Kanwar, the chief lung transplant surgeon in their programme has about 170 lung and heart-lung transplants to his credit.

“Patients should not let their guards down in terms of preventive health check-ups,” he said.