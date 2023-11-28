Experts raise concerns over public health in Amritsar Medical Association meet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 27

The Amritsar Medical Association (AMA) organised its second annual conference in which public health concerns were shared by experts here on Monday. Apart from members of the medical fraternity, the event was also attended by MLA Dr Ajay Gupta, Ludhiana MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, Amritsar Improvement Trust Chairman Ashok Talwar, Punjab IMA Chairman Sunil Katyal, Director Principal, GMC (Amritsar) Dr Rajiv Devgan, Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar and others.

AMA president Dr Ashok Uppal informed the members about the public health concerns through a video. He expressed concerns about the air pollution saying there was a need to take remedial steps.

MLA Dr Ajay Gupta exhorted the physicians to adhere to the norms of ethical practice. Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said there was a lack of awareness among people towards public health due to which people were facing many types of diseases like chikungunya and dengue.