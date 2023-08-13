Experts warn against sale of herbicide glyphosate

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 12

The district Agriculture Department has warned pesticide sellers against the sale and storage of glyphosate as its exposure is known for causing cancer. Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said the Punjab Government had imposed a ban on the sale of all formulations of the herbicide, glyphosate in 2018.

“It is a proven fact that exposure to this chemical can cause serious diseases like cancer. Alternative herbicides are available in the market and the farmers use them,” he said. All herbicide companies, distributors and dealers are strictly instructed not to supply and sell glyphosate herbicide, he said.

#Agriculture #Cancer