Experts warn against sale of herbicide glyphosate

Amritsar, August 12
The district Agriculture Department has warned pesticide sellers against the sale and storage of glyphosate as its exposure is known for causing cancer. Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said the Punjab Government had imposed a ban on the sale of all formulations of the herbicide, glyphosate in 2018.
“It is a proven fact that exposure to this chemical can cause serious diseases like cancer. Alternative herbicides are available in the market and the farmers use them,” he said. All herbicide companies, distributors and dealers are strictly instructed not to supply and sell glyphosate herbicide, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...