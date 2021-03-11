Explain delay in filing status report: HC directs Amritsar Police Commissioner

Chandigarh, August 12
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Amritsar Commissioner of Police to file an affidavit explaining the delay in filing a status report/reply and challan in a kidnapping case registered almost three years ago.
The direction by Justice Deepak Sibal of the High Court came in a case where the state for the last over two-and-a half years did not file a status report/reply. Taking up the matter, Justice Sibal also took a note of the state counsel’s contention that the final investigation report or challan under Section 173 of the CrPC, too, had not been filed despite the fact that the FIR was registered on November 5, 2019.
Challan also not filed in kidnapping case
The matter was brought to Justice Sibal’s notice after the petition was filed against the state and other respondents through counsel SK Gupta for quashing the FIR under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC registered at Chheharta police station in Amritsar.
Gupta, during the course of hearing, submitted the petitioner and the complainant’s daughter were residing happily as friends after she left her home following attempts to get her married forcibly. The complainant, subsequently, lodged a false FIR against the petitioner.
