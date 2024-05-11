External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls upon voters to vote in favour of Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Amritsar, May 10

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has called upon city residents to vote in favour of the BJP nominee Taranjit Singh Sandhu. He said the BJP government had been holding hand of city residents in many ways for the past 10 years.

While addressing a selective gathering at Thakur Singh Art Gallery here on Friday, he said 11 lakh people here were drawing free of cost ration and 100 per cent power connectivity under SAUBHAGYA scheme, one lakh were getting piped water supply, 3,600 houses were provided under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and many were availing benefits of other Central Government schemes.

He said earlier, there were only four passport offices in Punjab and now their number stands at 15. The Union Government was giving passports to 12 lakh applicants every year. He said those, who got stranded overseas, were brought back to the country.

He said over a decade ago, India was considered among the five fragile economies in the world. Now, India figured in the top five economies of the world, he added.

He said by electing Sandhu, city residents could realise the objective of making Amritsar a developed city.

#BJP #S Jaishankar #Taranjit Singh Sandhu