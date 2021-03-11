Extortion racket: Punjab Police get transit remand of ‘mastermind’ Mazhar Khan

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 8

While the Punjab Police got transit remand of Mazhar Khan from the Vadodra court to bring him here for interrogation in the extortion racket case, the local court today extended the police remand of two Bihar residents, who were earlier arrested in the case.

The duo — Prinsh Kumar (21) of Siswa Mauje village and Vikas Kumar (22) of Sewarahan village in Lukarian tehsil, East Champaran district (Bihar) — were produced in the court today after expiry of their police remand. The police said the court extended their remand by three days.

Inform police about calls I urge the residents to approach the police in case they get any threatening or extortion call from unidentified numbers. We don’t want the people to lose their hard-earned money to fraudsters or gangsters. — Varinder Singh Khosa, assistant commissioner of police

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said during interrogation of the two suspects, the police got certain names and their antecedents were being verified. More arrests are likely to be made in the near future once Mazhar Khan, the alleged mastermind, reach here for investigation. The racket has its links in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata and raids would also be conducted there.

Meanwhile, Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police, have urged the people to approach the police in case they get any threatening or extortion call from unidentified numbers.

“During investigation in recent cases, the police had busted in which fraudsters demanded extortion from doctors, traders and industrialists while posing as members of foreign-based notorious gangsters wanted by the police and involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala,” he said in a video message circulated on the social media platform of the police.

“We don’t want the people to lose their hard-earned money to fraudsters or gangsters,” he added. He said the police would investigate the complaints and nail the perpetrators.

