Eye on swachh rankings, civic body team inspects sanitary conditions in 2 wards

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 7

The health wing of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation initiated “Walk the Ward” drive here on Saturday. A team led by Municipal Health Officer Dr Yogesh Arora inspected two wards of the city.

During their visit to Ward Nos.59 and 60, the team, including the chief sanitary inspectors and sanitary inspectors of areas concerned, visited Dhab Khatikan, Katra Bhai Sant Singh, Bazar Tokriya, Shakti Nagar, Lahori Gate, Berry Gate and BK Dutt Gate. They inspected sanitary conditions of these areas.

The supervisors of the Solid Waste Management company, AVERDA, were also with them. They were given instructions to lift the garbage on time. Dr Yogesh Arora warned the workers of the solid waste management company that the MC would take strict action in case of a delay in garbage lifting. Heath officials issued challans to shopkeepers who spread dirt around their shops.

Chief Sanitary Inspector Sahil Malhotra, Sanitary Inspectors Tejinder Kumar and Kulwinder Singh were present on the spot.

On the directions of the Municipal Corporation Commissioner, the health wing initiated the drive to inspect sanitary conditions, management of garbage and address other sanitary-related issues in the city.

Dr Yogesh Arora, Municipal Health Officer, said, “The Walk-in-Ward drive would be held every Saturday morning. The announcement about the ward number would be announced on Saturday morning only. We can inspect any of the wards in the city. The sanitation staff in all the city wards should keep their ward clean as any ward can be checked.”

In the wake of expected visits of teams from the Central Government to inspect sanitation levels for the nationwide survey, the MC has been making efforts to improve its ranking this time. In 2022, the MC improved only two ranks in the Swachh Survekshan Survey 2022. Before the visit of the Central teams, the MC officials have decided to keep a check on sanitary conditions on ground zero on their own.