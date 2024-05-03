Eyebrows raised as Amritsar Improvement Trust Chairman attends AAP candidate’s rally

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, May 2
An RTI activist has submitted a complaint to the Punjab Governor, Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, against Amritsar Improvement Trust Chairman Ashok Talwar for participating in political rallies of the AAP candidate and Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.
Seeking action against Talwar, Vishal Joshi, the RTI activist, alleged that he misused his official position and termed his conduct as unconstitutional and unwarranted. Joshi shared a social media post in which Talwar was seen sharing the stage with Kuldeep Dhaliwal during the election campaign and flashing victory signs during the rally.
Joshi pointed out that every person holding the post of Chairman of Improvement Trust is supposed to behave, irrespective of caste, colour, creed, religion and politics. But here, Talwar had misused his office and violated the Model Code of Conduct by participating in a political rally and supporting a particular party.
“He misused his official power by giving direct or indirect public support to the candidate of a political party,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
Amethi not to have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 years
Considered a citadel of the Gandhi family since its creation...
India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala
The incident takes place on Thursday evening when water is r...
Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad
The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...