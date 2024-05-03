Eyebrows raised as Amritsar Improvement Trust Chairman attends AAP candidate’s rally

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 2

An RTI activist has submitted a complaint to the Punjab Governor, Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, against Amritsar Improvement Trust Chairman Ashok Talwar for participating in political rallies of the AAP candidate and Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Seeking action against Talwar, Vishal Joshi, the RTI activist, alleged that he misused his official position and termed his conduct as unconstitutional and unwarranted. Joshi shared a social media post in which Talwar was seen sharing the stage with Kuldeep Dhaliwal during the election campaign and flashing victory signs during the rally.

Joshi pointed out that every person holding the post of Chairman of Improvement Trust is supposed to behave, irrespective of caste, colour, creed, religion and politics. But here, Talwar had misused his office and violated the Model Code of Conduct by participating in a political rally and supporting a particular party.

“He misused his official power by giving direct or indirect public support to the candidate of a political party,” he said.

