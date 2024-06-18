Facing murder charge in Dubai, Sukhveer returns home after 9 yrs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 17

It was nothing short of a rebirth for Sukhveer Singh who faced death sentence in Dubai when he hugged his mother Kuldeep Kaur on reaching Sri Guru Ram Dass Ji International Airport here on Monday. With tears streaming down her face, Kuldeep Kaur said, “I had been waiting for this hug for the last many years.”

An equally emotional Sukhveer said that after he was given death sentence in Dubai, he had no hopes of seeing his family members again. “As I have found my home today, I pray to Waheguru that many others languishing in jails in Dubai may get to be with their families,” said Sukhveer.

Many members of his family welcomed him on his arrival today which was made possible with the efforts of Sarbat Da Bhala patron Dr SPS Oberoi.

He profusely thanked the Dubai-based businessman and philanthropist. Dr SPS Oberoi has saved at least 145 persons from death sentence or life imprisonment in UAE jails.

Sukhveer along with two other youth from Punjab, Gurpreet Singh and Jatinder Kumar, was facing death sentence in UAE for the murder of a person from Sudan. Gurpreet Singh from here and Jatinder from Banga have already reached their homes.

Dr SPS Oberoi said, “This case is very different from many others where we had to pay blood money to the families of victims to get our people released from jails. Here, we unsuccessfully tried to find the family of the victim in Sudan.”

He said that a special appeal was filed in court seeking mercy in view of the Eid celebrations which was granted.

Sukhveer claimed that he along with two other youth was falsely accused of murder in 2018. He said that the court had first announced an imprisonment of 25 years which it later converted into a death sentence. He added that he had gone to Dubai in 2015 to earn a livelihood which soon turned into his worst nightmare.

