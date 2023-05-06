Factions must unite: Akal Takht Jathedar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 5

Speaking on the occasion of 300th birth anniversary of Sikh General Jassa Singh Ramgarhia, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said it was necessary for the Sikh factions to unite.

“Mutual differences and interests have to be abandoned for the sake of preserving integrity, principles, maryada and the progress of the Sikh community,” he said.

Takht Jathedar said Sikh General Jassa Singh Ramgarhia had set an example of dedication and unity towards the Panth. “Today, when the Sikh community is facing challenges, there is a need to take guidance from history,” he said.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the differences of opinion should be resolved with mutual cooperation and harmony.