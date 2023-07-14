Factories shifting to J&K, Himachal, says FASII

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, July 13

Abhinav Mahajan, Director of the Federation of Association of Small Industries of India (FASII), has blamed Member of Parliament Sunny Deol for the ills afflicting the industry in the area. He claimed that Deol had done “absolutely no work for the development of industry.”

Pathankot-based Mahajan said he had written to the MP requesting him to restart flights from the now defunct Pathankot airport but to no avail. He said an airport facilitates the growth of industries.

He said, “Factories have started shifting to J&K, HP, Delhi and Rajasthan where the state governments offer many tax benefits.” He said Pathankot’s Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) had some industry but there was space to set up more units. He said if Deol had brought benefits from the Centre, the IGC could have become a vibrant industrial centre.

