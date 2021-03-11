Fake birth certificates: 3 held in Amritsar

Amritsar, May 24
Sleuths of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed three persons for allegedly preparing fake birth certificates on Tuesday. They were identified as Ravinder Singh, Jai Kapoor and Sunil Kumar.
The VB seized 13 fake birth certificates from their possession during investigations. While Ravinder Singh used to work as a helper in the Punjab School Education Board’s office at Golden Avenue, Jai Kapoor and Sunil Kumar were private agents. Sunil also work as a stenographer in the district court.
Daljit Singh Dhillon, SSP (Vigilance), in a statement issued here said one of their accomplices was absconding and raids were on to nab him. He said the certificates seized from their possession were verified from the local office of Registrar of Births and Deaths, Municipal Corporation. He said out of the 13 birth certificates seized from them, six were found to be fake and the remaining seven could not be verified due to incorrect addresses.
A case under Sections 420, 465, 466, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against them. The accused were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigations. More heads would roll after the probe, the SSP said.
