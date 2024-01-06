Fake documents: 10 more booked for committing forgery for getting govt jobs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 5

The Amritsar rural police have booked 10 more persons for allegedly getting or attempting to get a government job on the basis of fake documents in two separate FIRs registered on Thursday.

In the past four days, the rural police have booked a total of 24 persons for similar offence following complaints by the Vigilance Department and the Education Department.

Those booked on Thursday were identified as Amandeep Kaur of Mahal village, Rupinder Kaur of Kamboh, Baljit Kaur and Harpreet Kaur of Jethuwal, Amandeep Kaur of Meerakot Kalan, Surinder Singh of Bohru, Punjab Singh of Bhandiar village, Navpreet Kaur of Ranike, Geeta Kumari and Manpreet Kaur of Majitha.

Two FIRs were registered under Sections 420, 465, 567, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC at the Kamboh and Majitha police stations here on the complaint of Gursewak Singh, Joint Director, Vigilance Bureau.

The police said the complaints were received on December 30 last year for registration of FIRs. A probe was conducted by the VB in this connection.

On Wednesday, the police had booked six persons while on Tuesday it had booked eight persons for a similar offence.