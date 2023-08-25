Fake travel agent booked for duping three residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 24

The police have booked an alleged fake travel agent for allegedly duping local residents of Rs 36 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The Civil Lines police have booked Jaspal Singh, a resident of Rajasansi, under Sections 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act. He is yet to be arrested while further investigation is under progress.

Gaurang Sharma, the victim, alleged that he and his two friends Karan Malhotra and Deepak Sehgal were duped by Jaspal Singh of Rs 36 lakh for sending them to Canada. He said the suspect neither returned their money nor sent them abroad. The police registered a case following a preliminary probe.