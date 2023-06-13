Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 12

Though the prime suspects in the Tarn Taran youth Sajandeep Singh’s kidnapping case have been arrested, the police are yet to recover him even after a month of his mysterious disappearance.

Perturbed over it, the family members of the victim along with members of the Kisan Sangharsh Committee (KSC) held a demonstration outside the Jandiala police station here on Monday.

The protest which started around 10.30am ended at 3.30pm after the police assured them of solving the case within 15 days. While giving time till June 25, the KSC said if the police failed to recover the boy and arrest the remaining accused, they would be forced to intensify the agitation and gehrao senior police officials.

DSP Sucha Singh assured that the remaining accused who were still absconding would be arrested and efforts were on to locate the kidnapped victim.

Recently, the police had arrested two prime suspects, Gurbinderpal Singh alias Bholu and his wife Kulwinder Kaur, both residents of Janiyan village, in the case. Both were relatives of the deceased and had introduced them to fake travel agents for sending him to Canada.

Sajandeep, a resident of Jalalabad village in Tarn Taran, was allegedly thrashed and kidnapped by illegal travel agents on May 1 when he went to demand his money back from the suspects. Earlier, the police had arrested two persons, including a woman, who were now lodged in jail.

On the complaint of the victim’s brother Gurmit Singh, the police had booked Gurbinderpal Singh, alias Bholu, his wife Kulwinder Kaur, Ravi Singh, Saba Singh, and Amrik Singh, all of Janiyan village in Jandiala, Ranjit Kaur of Varana village in Tarn Taran, and Dalbir Singh, his wife Mandeep Kaur and Davinder Kaur, all of Tarn Taran.

The complainant alleged the accused took Rs 17 lakh from them for sending his brother to Canada. We gave some amount in cash and the remaining was transferred in various bank accounts. But they failed to send Sajandeep to Canada even one year after taking the money.

On May 1, Sajandeep went to meet Gurbinderpal and Kulwinder at Janiyan village for demanding the money back, but didn’t return. When we went there, we found the house locked. Villagers told us the couple along with other accused thrashed Sajandeep, bundled him into a car and fled.