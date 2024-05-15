 Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city : The Tribune India

  Amritsar
  Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city

BJP Mahila Morcha head Shruti Vij along with sisters of BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu during campaigning in Amritsar on Tuesday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 14

Campaigning for the June 1 Lok Sabha elections in Amritsar constituency has gained momentum with political parties seeking to increase their outreach. Activists of the BJP Mahila Morcha along with sisters of BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundri carried out door-to-door campaigning in his support. Led by president of the Amritsar unit of BJP Mahila Morcha Shruti Vij, they approached women in most households, raising issues like building concrete homes for those living in shanties and welfare policies to improve the condition of lower income households. Campaigning recently in Attari constituency, Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundri also said that he would use the resources of Amritsar to promote industry and trade, while promising more employment to the locals. Sandhu appealed to the people to vote for the BJP, promising that mud houses will be rebuilt into concrete homes in 100 days. Constituency in-charge Balwinder Kaur also campaigned along with Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundri. He also addressed ASHA and Anganwadi workers saying they need special attention.

Wife of Congress’ LS candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla during campaigning in Amritsar on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Aujlas including Congress Lok Sabha candidate Gurpreet Aujla’s wife Undleeb and his brother Sukhjinder Singh Aujla too have been actively campaigning for the two-time Congress MP who is seeking a fresh term. Aujla also celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing that both his mother and mother-in-law have been campaigning for him. “My mother Gurmeet Kaur is very religious and is always grateful to God. She is not fond of watching news but watches and listens to the news every evening to see how my campaigning is going on,” he said. If his mother is active at home, then his mother-in-law is active in the field, appealing to people to cast their votes in his favour.

Earlier, Undleeb Kaur, wife of Gurjit Singh Aujla, along with the women’s wing activists of the district unit of the Congress campaigned for her husband, kicking off the door-to-door canvassing from Lawrence road. She has been visiting homes and villages telling the people that it was important for the Congress to come to power for the development of Amritsar and the country. “He is getting a lot of love from the people and this love inspires him to serve Guru Ki Nagari,” she said. Undleeb Kaur said that the Congress does not want to form the government only on the basis of false promises but will take the country on the path of development. She said that the Congress party has prepared the manifesto very thoughtfully and every section of society will benefit if it comes to power. “No one will be divided in the name of caste and religion. Vote to elect the Congress party to bring about a positive change in the country and to save the Constitution,” she said.

