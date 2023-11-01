Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 31

A travel agent from Jalandhar duped an Amritsar-based family of Rs 95 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. The family sold all its assets and properties to raise the money paid to the agent who is absconding now. The accused travel agent has been identified as Daljeet Singh Bains, a resident of Gara Road, Jalandhar. His native village is Malli Nangal in Hoshiarpur district.

Accused lied about sending some abroad Victim Manjit Singh said the accused was on good terms with him. The accused told Manjit that his family is settled in Canada and that he can manage visas for all his four family members.

In his complaint to Chheharta police, victim Manjit Singh stated that the accused Daljeet Singh met him at Gurdwara Tahala Sahib and was on good terms with him. Daljeet Singh told Manjit that his family is settled in Canada and that he can manage visas for all his four family members as he had already sent several persons to Canada. Manjit Singh claimed that he demanded Rs 25 lakh per person. Initially, Manjeet gave Rs 29 lakh in cash to the accused and later transferred Rs 66 lakh to the various accounts of Daljeet Singh. The victim Manjit Singh got bank loan on his property, sold gold and other assets to pay Rs 95 lakh to the accused Daljeet Singh Bains.

Gurjeet Kaur, wife of victim Manjeet Singh, said, “My husband works as cashier in a gas agency. I have been stitching women’s suits for the last 25 years and saving money for a better future. The accused used to wear religious attire and always recite the name of god. It was his tactic to win trust. We sold all our valuables to pay him off. The police have registered a case against the accused in September but not arrested him yet.”

A senior police official of the rank of ACP has investigated the case and registered an FIR against Daljeet Singh Bains under Section 420 of IPC and Section 13 of Punjab Travel Professionals Act. Manjeet Singh demanded that the police arrest the accused and recover his hard-earned money.