Family seeks help to bring man’s body from Malaysia

Amritsar, June 25
After the death of a 31-year-old man in Malaysia, his family living at Mudhal village here has appealed to the government to help them bring back his body. The family suspects a foul play behind the death of Prabhjit Singh, who died after a fall from a multi-storey building.
The family suspects that Prabhjit might have been pushed from the building. Jobandeep Singh, a family member, said, “We urge the Indian Government to intervene, though investigation into his death case is underway.”
Father to a four-year-old child, Prabhjit had gone to Malaysia to earn a livelihood for his family. His late father used to run a small flour mill in the village. Residents of the village said the family cannot afford to bring back the body to the country, so they need help.
