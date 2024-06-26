Family seeks help to bring man’s body from Malaysia

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 25

After the death of a 31-year-old man in Malaysia, his family living at Mudhal village here has appealed to the government to help them bring back his body. The family suspects a foul play behind the death of Prabhjit Singh, who died after a fall from a multi-storey building.

The family suspects that Prabhjit might have been pushed from the building. Jobandeep Singh, a family member, said, “We urge the Indian Government to intervene, though investigation into his death case is underway.”

Father to a four-year-old child, Prabhjit had gone to Malaysia to earn a livelihood for his family. His late father used to run a small flour mill in the village. Residents of the village said the family cannot afford to bring back the body to the country, so they need help.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.