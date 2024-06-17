Famous Punjabi writer Balwinder Singh Fatehpuri dies at 80

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 16

A famous Punjabi prose writer and satirist Balwinder Singh Fatehpuri passed away here on Sunday morning. He had not been keeping well for the past few days and breathed his last at home.

The news of his demise sent a shock wave in literary circles. Balwinder Singh Fatehpuri, born in 1944 in Sangla village of Sheikhupura district of undivided Punjab, wrote about five dozen books.

Fatehpuri was a master interlocutor of rural idiomatic style of writing who had a keen eye for simple Punjabi life, speech, behaviour, happiness, sadness and social interaction. Fatehpuri, who retired from the teaching profession, is survived by his wife Ratanjit Kaur, son Arshdeep Singh who is SDM, Fatehgarh Sahib and Gagandeep Singh.

Deep Devinder Singh, secretary, Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, said the last rites of Balwinder Singh Fatehpuri were performed at the cremation ground near Gurdwara Shaheedan this afternoon.

