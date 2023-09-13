Farm bodies demand Rs 70,000 per acre relief for flood victims

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 12

Laying stress on fulfilling the demands of the flood-affected farmers on the second day of the three-day agitation, various farmer bodies affiliated with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha staged a dharna in front of the residence of Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in Patti town here on Tuesday. Activists of the farmers unions remained present at the dharna site throughout the night.

Balkar Singh Valtoha, Gurpeet Singh Gandiwind, Nachhattar Singh, Daljit Singh Dialpura, Balwinder Singh Sakhira, Tarsem Singh Kalsi, Pooran Singh Marimeghe and Inderjit Singh Marhana were among others leaders of different farmer unions who addressed on the occasion.

They condemned alleged indifferent attitude of the state government towards the flood-affected farmers. The leaders said the compensation announced to be given to the affected farmers was quite insufficient. They took a serious note of not making arrangements to prevent the floods and providing relief to the farmers who were still taking shelter by the roadside.

They demanded Rs 70,000 per acre compensation for the affected farmers. They also sought removal of the sand and silt deposited in their fields by the flood waters.

#Laljit Singh Bhullar #Tarn Taran