Farm labourer dies during protest

Tarn Taran, December 7
A farm labourer died due to cardiac arrest while participating in the ongoing indefinite protest being organised by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee outside the District Administrative Complex here on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Balwinder Singh (45), a resident of Gill Waraich village. Belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Balwinder Singh had been present in the ongoing agitation since Saturday. The farmers present on the protest site stated that he had complained of severe chest pain.
Leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee called the ambulance which took Balwinder to the local Civil Hospital where he breathed his last. Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president of the union, held the state government responsible for the death of labourer Balwinder Singh.
