Farmer dies while gheraoing powercom team during raid

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 7

A farmer died of cardiac arrest in Khara village on Monday when a group of farmers tried to detain a powercom team which had gone to the village to check power theft.

The deceased farmer had been identified as Baljit Singh (42).

Surjit Singh, SDO, Gohalwar sub division, said a three-member team had gone to the villages to check power theft.

After conducting raid in Thathi village, the team was heading towards Khara village when the farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharash Committee, Punjab, surrounded them and detained the employees of the powercom.

Meanwhile, farmer Baljit Singh who was participating in the farmers gheraoing the powercom team complain of chest pain. He was being brought to Tarn Taran for treatment but he died on the way.

The farmer leaders Manjinder Singh Gohalwar, Harpreet Singh Sidhwan, Baba Sawinder Singh Khara and other while addressing the farmers held powercom official responsible for the death of the farmer. The farmers demanded for the compensation and a job for the member of the deceased family.

The SDO assured farmers that the case for compensation would be forward to the state government for approval and the farmers freed the employees.

The officials of the powercom too assured the farmers that no action would be taken against those found indulged in power theft.