Farmer honoured for adopting DSR tech

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 15

One progressive farmer, Jobanjit Singh, a resident of Rasulpur village here, was honoured with an appreciation award for sowing paddy with the (DSR) technique on his 19 acres of land.

The farmer was honoured with a shield by Jaswant Singh, Director, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, on Saturday who was on his one-day tour of Tarn Taran district. The Director visited the fields of the farmer and appreciated him for being role model for other farmers by adopting the move to save groundwater.

The Director said the state government gives Rs 1,000 per acre as honorarium to those farmers who adopt the DSR method. He said the DSR technique not only saves water but also obliterate the need of labour, precious time, other expenses, etc.

In a meeting with officials of the district department, he appealed to them to remain in touch with farmers to guide them in case they face any trouble from crops diseases. He said farmers must be motivated to sow maize and other crops that consume less water. Chief Agriculture Officers Dr Harpal Singh Pannu and Tajinder Singh, of Tarn Taran and Amritsar, respectively, while speaking on the occasion said farmers were being updated on the welfare schemes for the betterment of the farmers of the state government .

#Tarn Taran