Farmer leader shot at, robbery bid suspected

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 11

A farmer leader was injured when four motorcycle-borne persons shot at him near Ranewali village falling under the Rajasansi police station here on Sunday.

The incident took place when Angrej Singh, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) leader, along with his father was on the way to Jagdev Kalan village.

Robbery bid is stated to be the reason behind the incident. SSP Swapan Sharma said investigations were in progress to identify the suspects. CCTV cameras in the area were being analysed to find clues about the perpetrators.

Sarvan Singh Pandher, a leader of the association, said if the police failed to identify and arrest the accused, they would hold a protest in this regard.

Angrej Singh, who is president of the Guru Ka Bagh area of the association, said a protest was planned outside the residences of Punjab ministers tomorrow and he along with his father Gajjan Singh was going to Jagdev Kalan village to hold a meeting with his association members. The area belongs to Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

He said as they reached near Ranewali village, four motorcycle-borne persons intercepted them and started searching for him. He said when he resisted the accused took out a pistol and shot at his leg. He said his father raised the alarm, following which the people started gathering while the accused fled away on their motorcycles.

The Rajasansi police have registered a case against unidentified persons and started investigations in this regard.