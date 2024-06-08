Farmer organisations express solidarity with CISF constable, family

Tarn Taran, June 7
A number of farmers’ organisations have expressed solidarity with Kulwinder Kaur, an CISF constable, who slapped the newly elected BJP Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Kangna Ranaut. Ranaut, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency, was at the Chandigarh airport when the incident took place on Thursday.
The district branch of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, in its meeting held under the leadership of Satnam Singh Manochahal here on Friday, said the incident would have been averted had the government taken action against Ranaut for her derogatory remarks against the female protester who were protesting for their rights at Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The leaders said that the organisation must stand with the family of the constable. The leaders demanded for the early release of Kulwinder Kaur and also demanded for her reinstatement in the force.
Dr Sukhdev Singh Lauhuka, a well-known social workers of Tarn Taran, in a statement issued here demanded action against Ranaut for her undue interference in the duty of Kulwinder Kaur at the airport.
CPI leader Balwinder Singh Dadehar Sahib, too demanded action against Ranaut for her objectionable remarks about the agitating women farmers.
