Farmer shot dead in Mattewala area, police book nine persons

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 12

A farmer was shot dead at Bulara village in the Mattewal area. The deceased has been identified as Gurjit Singh of Bulara village. The rural police have registered a case against nine persons of the same village. The accused have been identified as Jamal Singh, Sukhraj Singh of Bulara village and seven others.

Kanwaljit Kaur, wife of the victim, said she along with her husband Gurjit had harvested peas in their field. The work of harvesting is going on and tractor trailers are being loaded with sacks of peas.

Jaimal Singh and his accomplices had an old enmity with his family. The accused often stop their labourers while coming towards their fields. Similarly, on Sunday evening, Jaimal Singh had stopped the labourers and her husband Gurjit opposed it. She said after some time, Jaimal along with his accomplices reached outside their house and started abusing them. When Gurjit tried to stop them, one of the accused opened fire. Gurjit was hit in the chest and he died on the spot. Other family members somehow managed to take him to a hospital. But he had already died.

The police have taken the body into custody. Postmortem is being done. Sub-Inspector Gurpreet Singh said raids were on to arrest the accused.