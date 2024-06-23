Farmer shot dead over land dispute

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 22

A farmer was shot dead by several persons over a land dispute at Chhapa Ram Singh village falling under the Jandiala Guru police station here on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Harpreet Singh (36) who suffered four gunshot injuries. He died on his way to hospital while the accused fled the spot.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mukhtiar Singh said a case has been registered against seven persons and raids were on to nab the absconders.

Those booked were identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Kala, of Bhagtupura village, Bhajan Singh of Lalka Nagar, Shinder of Rampur, Sonu Dela of Tarsikka and two brothers of Bajwa Dairy Wale located in Chhapa Ram Singh village.

Giving details, Savinder Singh, alias Chhindam, brother of the victim, said his father Gurdeep Singh had done a deal of selling a plot with Balwinder Singh who gave earnest money to his father. However, without completing the requisite formalities, he further sold the plot to Bajwa dairy owners after taking Rs 10 lakh as earnest money. This led to some verbal arguments. He said his father filed a case in the court which ordered a stay on its sale.

He said two days ago, they had reached on understanding that Balwinder would mediate and gave Rs 10 lakh to his father Gurdeep Singh and that they (Bajwar dairy brothers) would take the possession of the plot.

He said yesterday, he along with his brother Harpreet Singh accompanied their father and reached the spot. However, the opposite group entered into a scuffle and later Gopi and Sonu Dola took out pistols and shot his brother Harpreet Singh multiple times leading to critical injuries on his neck and chest. He died on his way to hospital.

