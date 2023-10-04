Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Tribune Reporters

Amritsar/Tarn Taran October 3

Farmer unions under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha observed a black day on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which five persons were mowed under the vehicles belonging to a BJP leader. The protest was held alongside central trade unions.

The farmer leaders stated that even as five persons were killed in the brutal act, BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teny, whose alleged involvement in the crime was clear from the beginning, had not been removed from his post.

Farmer leader Lakhbir Singh Nizampura said, “Four farmers and a local journalist were killed but instead of taking action against the BJP leader and his supporters, the police registered a case against four farmers.”

While protesting, the farmers also burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The farmer leaders stated that the government had failed to fulfill the promises made to the farmer leaders on the basis of which they had announced to end the agitation against the three controversial farm laws.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee also participated in the protest and burnt effigies of BJP leaders.

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said that protests were held at 46 places across the state. “The fact that Ajay Mishra is still a Union Minister of State for Home raises a question mark on democracy and rule of law in the country,” said Pandher, adding that the BJP leader has also blemished the post of a Union minister with his alleged involvement in a criminal act.

Meanwhile, various farmer unions held protests in different parts of Tarn Taran district and burnt effigies of the Union Government, Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra for their brutality.

Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, said activists of the committee lodged protests at 17 different places - the Usman toll plaza, Mannan toll plaza, Chabal, Valtoha, Chohla Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Gandiwind, Sarai Amanat Khan and at other places.

Addressing a gathering of farmers and farm labourers, the leaders condemned the brutality of the Union Government. Satnam Singh said farmers of the country would not forgive the Union Government for its inhuman attitude as the deceased farmers and the media man had no fault.

The farmer unions associated with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha held a protest rally at Gandhi Municipal Park, Tarn Taran, and paid tributes to departed souls and flayed the Union Government for allegedly supporting the accused in place of extending a helping hand to the victims' families.

#BJP #Lakhimpur Kheri #Tarn Taran