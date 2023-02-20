 Farmer unions set for rail roko in Gurdaspur from Feb 22 : The Tribune India

Demand MSP for milk & new agriculture policy

Farmer unions set for rail roko in Gurdaspur from Feb 22

Members of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha hold a meeting at Raipur village in Amritsar on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 19

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMKSC) is all set for the rail roko protest against the government at Gurdaspur from February 22 over unfair compensation for land acquisition for Bharat Mala project, stated general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher after a meeting of the union here today.

Pandher alleged that while some influential people were being paid more as compensation for the land, the others were being paid much less. He said the administration has not given reasons for the disparity in compensation for the two adjacent plots.

The KMSC leaders said thousands of farmers including women would participate in the rail roko at Gurdaspur. They stated that the other demands include release of sugarcane dues, compensation and jobs for the kin of farmers who had died during the agitation at the Delhi border.

They said the Centre had yet not brought a law for the legal guarantee of MSP. It strange farmers have been forced to initiate a protest for getting fair compensation for their land.

Meanwhile, members of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha organised a public meeting at Raipur village and demanded from the government to fix the MSP for all crops, including vegetables. They also demanded that MSP be fixed for milk.

Association president Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala said, “We also demand that the work of purchase, storage and distribution of food products should be done through public sector units and corporate houses be kept away.” The association demanded a new agriculture policy in which interests of food producers are protected.

