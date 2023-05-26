Farmers asked to register online to avail DSR incentive

Amritsar, May 25

The district agriculture department has asked the farmers to register on the online portal agrimachinerypb.com/home/DSR23Departrtmemnt to avail the government scheme for financial assistance of Rs 1,500 acre on using direct seeding of rice (DSR) for paddy sowing. Officials of the The department said that only those farmers who would register on the said portal would be eligible for the financial scheme of the state government to promote the DSR technique.

The officials stated that after a farmer registers on the portal, a team of department employees would visit the fields for physical verification of the claims on the basis of which the financial assistance would be directly disbursed into the bank account of the beneficiary. Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said that while the farmers get the same yield with DSR, they help conserve at least 50 per cent water than in case of paddy transplanted with traditional techniques.