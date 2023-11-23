Farmers assured of action against erring officials in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

In a meeting with farmers here on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner assured them of taking action against the officials who committed irregularities in deciding compensation to the owners of the land acquired for the construction of roads under the Bharatmala project.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshayam Thori assured the farmer leaders from the Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta Sidhupur that all those land owners who have not been compensated for their lands so far would soon receive the payment. On the occasion, the leaders alleged huge irregularities in deciding compensation for the land being acquired.

They alleged that owners of adjacent agricultural fields were paid differently and there is a huge difference in compensation paid to the farmers.

Thori said the district administration would work to resolve all genuine issues. On the occasion, he also appealed to the farmer leaders to ensure that no burning of crop residue takes place.

The farmers’ leaders also raised the issue of unlicensed and fraud travel agents who allegedly befool gullible people and charge hefty amounts from them by showing them foreign dreams. The farmer leaders stated that as large numbers of people were going abroad, many fraudsters had become travel agents and immigration consultants.

The farmers’ union raised the issue of poor telephone connectivity in villages surrounding the jail premises. They said that the high power mobile network jammers installed in the jail were causing trouble.

They requested the DC to depute a team to find a solution to the technical problem so that villagers could get better telephone connectivity.

The meeting was also attended by SSP (Rural) Satinder Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh, SDMs Manvinder Chahal, Nikas Kumar, SP Yuvraj Singh, and Palwinder Singh Mahal, president, BKU Ekta, and other farmer leaders.