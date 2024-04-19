 Farmers-BJP workers’ clash in Amritsar: KMSC holds protest outside SSP office : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  Farmers-BJP workers' clash in Amritsar: KMSC holds protest outside SSP office

Farmers-BJP workers’ clash in Amritsar: KMSC holds protest outside SSP office

Farmers-BJP workers’ clash in Amritsar: KMSC holds protest outside SSP office

Farmers during a protest near the SSP’s office in Amritsar on Thursday. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 18

Day after a clash between activists of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists at Bhitewid village, the Kisan union staged a massive protest outside the office of SSP rural demanding the registration of a police case against those behind the assault and take action against police officers responsible. Union leader Swaran Singh Pandher also gave a call to gherao BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Majitha tomorrow.

Yesterday, the local unit of KMSC had entered into a clash with BJP activists at Bhitewid village while questioning BJP leader Mukhwinder Singh Mahal following a call by the farmer unions to question the representatives of all parties, including the BJP, regarding farmers’ issues. Today, a large number of farmers and farm labourers protested in front of the office of SSP rural to register a case against the alleged attack by BJP activists on farmers and labourers, who went to question Mahal peacefully.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Swaran Singh Pandher, district president Ranjit Singh Kaler Bala and district secretary Gurlal Singh Mann also met the DIG Border Range and SSP rural.

DIG Border Range Rakesh Kaushal and SSP Satinder Singh addressed a gathering of farmers in the evening and assured that action is being taken against the accused who violated law and order. An inquiry would be conducted regarding the role of police officers present on the occasion and those who gave statements regarding the incident.

The farmer leaders alleged that the Punjab Police officers were silent spectators during the incident due to which the issue took a dangerous shape.

Speaking on the occasion, state leaders of the union Gurbachan Singh Chaba and Kandhar Singh Bhoewal said that along with the demonstration at Shambhu border, protests are being staged at the Shambhu railway station on the Delhi-Amritsar rail link. Chaba said that the farmers do not want to block trains or roads but the authoritarian attitude of the government was leading to this. He appealed to the common people to join the fight for rights. Kisan leader Bhoewal said that questions will be put up before Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Manjit Singh Manna, BJP candidates from Amritsar and Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituencies and if they are evasive, the union will show them black flags.

Dayal Singh Mianwind, Baldev Singh Baga, Balwinder Singh Rumanachak, Lakhwinder Singh Dala, Kuljit Singh Kale, Sukhdev Singh Chatiwind, Savinder Singh Rupowali and other farm workers and women activists were present on the occasion.

