Farmers’ bodies, literary forums come in support of Navsharan Singh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 17

Terming the detention and questioning of activist and writer Dr Navsharan Singh by the Enforcement Directorate as ‘harassment’, the writers, artistes and members of Folklore Research Academy appealed to the community members to come out in her support.

“An activist for democratic rights and a staunch supporter of the people’s struggle, the intellectual and writer Dr Navsharan Singh, who is the daughter of eminent dramatist and progressive thinker, late Bhaji Gursharan Singh, was summoned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and an attempt was made to intimidate and harass her in the name of an inquiry. She is facing the heat because she questioned the government and raised her voice for common people,” said Ramesh Yadav, president of Folklore Research Academy, Amritsar, while addressing a gathering of Pragatisheel Lekhak Sangh, Virsa Vihar Society and leaders from several farmer unions.

He said the centre’s anti-people policies were at work and people who oppose such policies were being punished using agencies such as the ED or CBI. “People who talk about rights are being harassed and intimidated using the ED or CBI. She was at the forefront during the farmers’ protest and now she is being harassed. Sadly, this has become a norm in the country and it is a wakeup call for people, who want democracy, sovereignty and constitution of the country to remain intact. They must stand up and come forward against such unethical intimidation tactics,” said Yadav. Bhupinder Singh, president, Pragatisheel Lekhak Sangh, and Kewal Dhaliwal, president, Virsa Vihar Society, extended support to Yadav’s claim.

The reactions come two days after the questioning of Dr Navsharan Singh, a noted scholar, writer and activist. She was active during the farm laws agitation at the Tikri and Singhu border. She is also a board member of Aman Biradari, a trust headed by rights activist Harsh Mander.