Farmers’ body demands compensation for crop damaged due to rain, hailstorm

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 25

Activists of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, led by state General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, submitted a memorandum to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, demanding compensation for the damage of the wheat crop due to rain, hailstorm and high-velocity winds.

Speaking on the occasion, Pandher rued that after four months of hard work and a lot of investment, when farmers were waiting for the harvest of the crop, the downpour washed away their dreams of earning a good profit. Debt-ridden farmers in the state have been facing a hard time after the damage of crop due to hailstorm, rain and winds. The government should compensate the farmers for their economic loss and give Rs 50,000 in compensation to them, considering an acre a unit.

Pandher said the government should start crop insurance for farmers.

While dwelling on the government’s call for suggestions over the agricultural policy, Kisam Mazdoor Sangarsh committee leaders rued that agriculture policies have been made to benefit corporate houses.

General Secretary Pandher said that the distribution of land in Punjab should be implemented under the cap of 17.5-acre land delimitation law and the surplus land should be distributed among the landless laborers. He added, “Agriculture-based non-polluting small scale industries should be started and it should be handled by local committees of farm workers. The Punjab Government should frame a law guaranteeing the purchase of all crops which will get rid of the paddy crop and the underground water will be saved. The entire debt of the farmers and labourers should be waived off.”

Key demands