Farmers body to disrupt rail traffic on Jan 29

Amritsar, January 19
The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has announced that it would hold large gatherings at the district headquarters on January 26 to mark Fateh Divas. KMSC leaders stated that it was on January 26 last year that the Central Government had announced to repeal the three controversial agricultural laws.
The committee has also announced that they would disrupt rail traffic on January 29 to protest against the alleged attack on KMSC in Delhi during the farmers’ agitation. KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said the agitation against the Centre and the state government would be further intensified in the coming days as many of their demands were still unfulfilled.
