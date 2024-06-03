Farmers’ delegations leave for Shambu to join SKM-led protest

Amritsar, June 2

A delegation of farmers led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) left on tractor- trailers from here on Sunday to participate in the protest by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh said, “Our protest is not against any party but the government. We would continue our protest till our demands pertaining to MSP and justice for farmers are accepted.”

Pandher added another delegation from the district would leave for Shambu on June 10. “Until farmers are given legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price, and their and the labourers’ loans of are waived off, we would continue our protest,” he said.

Pandher added participation of the farmers at protest sites would increase during the coming days. “Our protest at Shambu was not because of the elections. If it had been so we would not have given the call for protest now. We would not come back till the next government meets our demands,” he stressed.

The KMSC leader said that political leaders should take a cue from the low voter turnout this election and must understand that people are dissatisfied. “The political parties and leaders have a big question mark on their credibility. Never in the history of the country the Prime Minister has failed to keep his word like Narendra Modi,” he said.

