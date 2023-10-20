 Farmers face problems in procuring DAP as coop societies not functional : The Tribune India

Farmers face problems in procuring DAP as coop societies not functional

A labourer spreads fertiliser in a wheat field. File photo



Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, October 19

Even as the government has increased the quota of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) to 80 per cent for fertiliser cooperative societies in the state, the farmers are facing problem in its procurement. At least 56 of the total cooperative societies are either defunct or not have cleared their dues pending with Markfed, the biggest nodal agency that supplies fertiliser in the state.

As per the government orders, the quota of the private fertiliser sellers has been fixed at 20 per cent of the total. The DAP is used at the time of sowing wheat crop. The farmers would start sowing wheat from next week.

As per norms, nearly 75 per cent of the DAP would be supplied by Markfed to cooperative societies, a state government body, and the remaining would be provided by IFFCO.

Sources say that a total of 19 societies in the district are lying defunct and another 37 have not cleared their dues with Markfed. As a result, the farmers, who are members of these 56 cooperative societies, would face difficulties in getting DAP.

During the wheat sowing season, DAP is in great demand due to shortage created by sellers. In reality, it is sold at much higher price than its actual rate.

Black marketing is profitable for sellers, but the farmers have to pay the heavy price. Moreover, due to shortage of fertiliser as the district has not received any rake of the DAP in the last 12 days, the farmers anticipate that it would sell in black market this year too.

Dr Jatinder Singh Gill, Chief Agriculture Officer, said, “The matter has been raised by farmers union. We held a meeting with officials of Markfed and cooperative societies. Senior officials have assured that farmers would be allowed to purchase DAP from cooperative societies in their vicinity if their respective society is not functional due to any reason.”

