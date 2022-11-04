Farmers hold protest, take out rally over Sikh issues in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 3

Stressing the need for solving the Sikh issues, farmers under the banner of Kirti Kisan Union organised a rally at the local Gandhi Municipal Park here on Thursday. They also took out a protest march in different parts of the town.

Mastar Nachhattar Singh, district convener, and Sukhdev Singh Shensahra were among others who spoke on the occasion. The leaders said those behind the 1984 attacks on Sikhs had not been punished as yet and they were roaming free. They also demanded the release of Sikh detainees who had completed their imprisonment as it was against the spirit of the Constitution of the country.