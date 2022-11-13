Farmers in a fix as sugar mills delay ops

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 12

The sugarcane growers in the border belt are agitated as the sugar mills in the area are yet to begin their operations. Farmers said due to this, they were forced to delay the harvesting.

Jamhoori Kisan Sabha president Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala said the state government had earlier promised that sugar mills would be made operational on November 5. However, as per government rules, the sugar mills should begin their operations by October 15, he said.

While demanding the state government to double the capacity of the cooperative sugar mills, the farmers have also sought restarting of a closed cooperative sugar mill at Seron village in Tarn Taran district.

Dr Ajnala said farmers had to wait for long for their turn at sugar mills and if the capacity of mills is increased, it would decrease the waiting period. He also demanded from the government to ensure immediate release of dues of sugarcane crop from cooperative and private sugar mills in state along with 15 per cent interest for the delay.

The sugarcane growers have also asked the government to upgrade infrastructure at cooperative sugar mills so as to enable them to produce sugar from sugar beet crop. Presently, sugar from sugar beet is produced only by a private sugar mill. The farmer leaders said with the introduction of the technology, both cooperative mills and farmers would be benefitted.

The Jamhoori Kisan Sabha also asked the government to allow the Ajnala Cooperative Sugar Mill to produce ethanol, besides asking for an increase in sugarcane prices.