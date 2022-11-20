Farmers observe Fateh Divas to mark anniv of repeal of agri laws

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

Farmers observed Kisan Morcha Fateh Divas on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the repeal of the three controversial agriculture laws after a yearlong agitation at Delhi borders on this day last year.

The farmers took out candlelight marches and lit diyas at their homes to celebrate the victory of the agitation. After taking out a candlelight march at Ajnala near here, Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha president, said it was a big moment for the people of the country as the government had repealed the three laws.

The farmers at many other towns and villages also participated in the celebrations. The call to observe the day as Fateh Divas was earlier given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha. The SKM had also announced to submit with the governor regarding the unfilled promises made by the Centre after which the agitation at Delhi borders was ended.