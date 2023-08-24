Farmers’ protest continues at toll plazas for third consecutive day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 23

Support for the protesting farmers, especially after the heavy crackdown in which hundreds of them were arrested, seems to be growing as a prominent farmer leader Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, associated with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, has appealed to all unions for unity.

The protest is being held by 16 farmer unions from North India which are not part of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a consortium of over 30 unions, which was formed during the agitation against the three controversial farm laws.

Many leaders from the morcha, including Kirti Kisan Union president Nirbhay Singh Dhudhike, had condemned the police action.

In a statement, Dr Ajnala, president of Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, said the police had unnecessarily arrested hundreds of farmers protesting against non-payment of compensation to flood victims.

Dr Ajnala said all farmer unions should come together on one platform to effectively fight against government-backed corporate houses.

Meanwhile, the protest by the farmer unions demanding release of their arrested leaders entered the third day today. The farmers continued their protest at Mannawala and Kathunangal toll plazas in Amritsar district and Mannan and Usma toll plazas in Tarn Taran district. The farmers are also organising langars (community kitchens) at all protest sites.

Sukhwinder Singh Sabran, a Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader, while addressing the protesters at the Usma toll plaza accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for getting farmer leaders arrested and the death of a farmer at Longowal.

He said the protests against the government at all toll plazas would continue till all their leaders were released. Sabran said 16 toll plazas in the state had been made free for commuters as they were not required to pay the user fee.