Farmers protest ‘dissolution’ of market panels

Amritsar, March 30
Up in arms against the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government for allegedly dissolving at least 26 market committees in Punjab, the farmers burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and threatened that party candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would not be allowed to enter villages.
Led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, the farmers accused the AAP government of backstabbing farmers. Pandher said the government had dissolved 26 market committees, which would affect hundreds of dana mandis.
“With this decision, the government has helped nine private silos which are managed by big corporate. People of Punjab need to understand that Bhagwant Mann is no better than Narendra Modi. While we are already protesting against the Central Government at Haryana borders, the KMSC would also fight against the decision of the Punjab Government on streets,” added Pandher.
The KMSC leader said farmers’ interests could not be protected if they have to sell their agricultural produce to corporate houses. He said they demand that the procurement of agricultural produce should be done by the government.
The KMSC has also asked arhtiyas, employees of market committees to join the protest being spearheaded by farmer bodies to force the government to roll back its decision regarding dissolving market committees.
Meanwhile, a group of farmers, including women, left for Shambhu border from railway station here on Saturday to participate in the ongoing protest against the Central Government over the issue of legal guarantee for minimum support price. Pandher said our protest had completed 45 days and would continue till demands were accepted.
