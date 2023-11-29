Farmers protest dumping of carcasses in green belt

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, November 28

Farmers of the area under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, lodged a strong protest on Tuesday against the dumping of dead animals on NH-54 at the space meant for a green belt near Piddi village.

Fateh Singh Piddi, Supreem Singh and other KMSC leaders led the protest when the farmers of the area saw a dead animal being taken away with the help of a Hydra machine from the national highway to the green park meant for beautification of the stretch.

The farmer leaders said that the green belt where the dead cattle are dumped witnesses a foul smell emanating which has made the life of people in the area miserable. They have been appealing to the authorities to take preventive steps but all their request have fallen on deaf ears. The farmer leaders said that the District Administrative Complex where the office of the Deputy Commissioner and the SSP besides the Judicial Court Complex was located is just 100 meters away from the spot but this has not helped in officials taking note of the problem. There was a possibility of a disease outbreak with stray dogs present to feed on the carcass.

The farmer leaders said that in case the administration failed to redress the problem and take steps for managing the carcasses, the KMSC would have no option but to intensify the agitation.

