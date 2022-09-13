Farmers protest in front of MLAs’ residences over demands

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 12

On the call given by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, farmers staged dharnas in front of the residences of the AAP MLAs in the district on Monday. They were seeking the fulfilment of their demands. They also submitted a memorandum of demands to each MLA or their representatives.

Farmers, including women, during a protest held under the banner of KMSC outside the residence of MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president of KMSC, said farmers of Tarn Taran area staged a dharna in front of the residence of AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal.

Farmers of Patti area also sat on a dharna in front of the residence of MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar in Patti town and farmers of Khadoor Sahib area protested in Lalpur village, the native village of Manjinder Singh Lalpura, MLA from Khadoor Sahib.

As Khemkaran MLA Sarwan Singh Dhunn was not in the area, the border area farmers staged a dharna in Bhikhiwind.

Women too participated in the dharnas in a big number.

The road was blocked in Tarn Taran as the protesting farmers staged a dharna on the main road of the town.

Addressing on the occasion, farmers’ leaders condemned the AAP government for not giving any relief to people though six months had passed since the formation of their government in the state.

They alleged the state government had failed to check the supply of drugs and the prevailing corruption in government offices. The leaders said the rates of sand and bajri had gone up manifold as the government had failed to check its black marketing. Now, these materials had gone beyond the reach of people.

The leaders demanded the compensation for the crop loss due to floods and waiving of farmers’ debt. They raised the demands of the youth and stressed the need for providing jobs to the unemployed.

They alleged the state government had failed to bring about a change in the system (‘Badlaa’ – change in system) at the time of elections.

They said the state government was just dilly-delaying and nothing had been done positively in any field. The leaders demanded compensation for the loss of animals to the lumpy skin disease recently.