Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 26

Despite harsh weather conditions caused by intense cold and fog, the protest by farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee outside the Deputy Commissioner office here has completed one month.

The farmers had initiated the protest on November 26. Later, intensifying the stir they had made the three toll plazas in the district free for commuters on December 15.

While the prevailing weather conditions are testing their will and determination, the farmer leaders stated that they would not go back to their homes till the government accepts all of their demands.

“The conditions are harsh but poor farmers and labourers from village are not accustomed to sitting in cozy beds warmed by room heaters. We would continue our fight till the end,” said farmer leader Gurbachan Singh Chabba. KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “There are many demands which the Centre and state governments had earlier accepted in principle but have failed to fulfil till date.”

He said justice for Lakhimpur Kheri violence has still not been given. “The biggest issue at the time of agitation against farm laws was that of the legal guarantee for minimum support price of different crops,” he said adding that the issue remains unaddressed to date.

The union has also demanded from the state government to repeal that amendments made to the Village Common Land Rules, which would displace thousands of settlers from these lands. The KMSC has also appealed to the state government to revise its stance on the ongoing protest at Zira.